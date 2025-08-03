POLL: Which Early Fall Movie Are You Most Excited To See?

JoBlo Originals

Posted 7 hours ago
After next weekend, we’re officially into the dog days of summer. I’d wager that aside from Freakier FridayWeaponsHighest 2 Lowest, and Nobody 2, the rest of the season will be pretty quiet. There’s The Roses — a remake of War of the Roses — which looks absolutely awful. And curiously, Sony seems to be dumping Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, a film that really deserves a mid-fall slot and a proper festival rollout.

No matter — the early fall season (September/October) is shaping up to be pretty rad. There are tons of horror flicks on the way, including the final Conjuring film, The Black Phone 2, and Keeper. We’re also getting some legit tentpole releases, like Tron: Ares.

That said, what I’m most hyped for are the early awards contenders: P.T. Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. And I’ll admit it — I’m a massive Downton Abbey fan, so I’m ridiculously excited for The Finale (and praying that title’s a lie — I want these movies to go on forever).

Oh, and let’s not forget Mortal Kombat 2, which is getting some seriously good early buzz — especially around Karl Urban’s reportedly killer take on Johnny Cage.

With all that coming up, we want to know: which films are you most excited for? Take the poll and let us know!

