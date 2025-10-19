JoBlo Originals

POLL: Who is the Best Horror Movie Slasher

Posted 3 hours ago

This weekend, Blumhouse released The Black Phone 2. Given that the previous movie ended with Ethan Hawke’s child-killing slasher, The Grabber, being definitively killed, audiences were left scratching their heads when a sequel was announced featuring his return as the killer. It seemed like Blumhouse was trying to re-fashion the series into a Nightmare on Elm Street-style slasher, and to be sure, it seems like a bet that paid off, with it on track for Blumhouse’s best opening in a long time.

All that got me thinking – who are the best on-screen slashers? The eighties were full of them, with it being the heyday of Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. Yet, in the nineties, the genre pivoted to more of a whodunnit, with The Fisherman in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Ghostface in the Scream movies doing away with a supernatural element, with the identity of the killer being different in each sequel. Recently, slashers seem to be making a bit of a comeback, with Terrifier’s Art the Clown being the first real, classic slasher we’ve seen in quite some time. With The Grabber likely intended to be Blumhouse’s new entry into the genre, we want to know, who do you think is the best slasher?

Now, about this list – initially I was going to leave Ghostface off as this isn’t one killer but rather several. But, the fact is Ghostface is just too iconic not to put on the list (although I left off The Fisherman). I also included some older slashers, such as Norman Bates and Leatherface, both of him nicely fit into the genre (and are getting extra attention thanks to Netflix’s Ed Gein series). 

So which slasher is the best? Take the poll and let us know!

Chris Bumbray
