Silent Death: Terror Vision has rescued a slasher that was lost for more than 40 years

Yesterday, we shared the full lineup for the 2025 edition of Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the United States – and one of the entries on the 90-feature slate was the world premiere of the 4K restoration of a 1981 film called Silent Death . If the listing got you wondering what Silent Death is, well, the answer is that it’s a slasher movie that was lost for more than 40 years, but has now been rescued by the folks at Blu-ray and VHS distributor Terror Vision!

Terror Vision took to social media to give us the information on this one: After nearly half a century in obscurity, a lost slasher rockets straight to Beyond Fest. Following years of searching and relentless detective work, Terror Vision is proud to unearth a long-lost gem of horror cinema: the 1981 slasher Silent Death!

Premiering quietly in 1981 at a Newark, NJ theater, Silent Death had a very brief life on the big screen. After a couple of local showings and a stint at a 42nd Street grindhouse in NY, director Vaughn Christion struck a handful of VHS copies in hope of securing distribution for his debut feature. The effort fell short, and the film never saw release in any home video format—vanishing into obscurity and becoming somewhat of a myth.

For decades, only a few people had ever witnessed Silent Death, and many dismissed the film as non-existent. But Terror Vision refused to let the story end there. Though they secured the rights and even located the original negative, they faced one huge problem: the sound was missing. After years of digging, Terror Vision finally uncovered one of the elusive VHS copies containing the film’s original audio, allowing them to restore Silent Death at last. Now, more than forty years later, this long-buried slasher can be experienced the way it was meant to be. Beautifully scanned and fully restored from its original 35mm camera negative, Silent Death will make its triumphant return to the big screen—beginning with its (re)premiere at Beyond Fest! Silent Death will screen at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre on Saturday, October 4th at 10pm PST.

Tickets to the Beyond Fest screening can be purchased at THIS LINK. According to the festival, Silent Death has a running time of 71 minutes. Terror Vision didn’t share any further release information yet, but they’ll probably be bringing the movie to Blu-ray and maybe even VHS before long.

Terror Vision added that Silent Death, starring David Arts, Freddy James, Natalie Carter, and Doyle Ray Taylor, is believed to be the very first slasher film helmed by a Black director—predating Axe ’Em (The Weekend It Lives) by more than a decade. Horror history has just been rewritten, and Terror Vision is extremely proud to give this film the attention it deserves!

I love watching 1980s slashers and have been running low on ’80s slasher movies that I haven’t seen yet, so I’m glad to see that another has been unearthed. I’m looking forward to watching Silent Death when Terror Vision sends it out into the world.

