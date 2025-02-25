Popeye the Slayer Man reaches theatres and VOD in March

Popeye the Slayer Man, a horror take on Popeye the Sailor Man, is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release in March

By

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears… and like I said the last time I wrote about this, when one set of filmmakers decides to make a horror film featuring a beloved kids’ story character, there are sometimes multiple other sets of filmmakers working on horror films that center on the same character. We’ve seen this happen with Mickey Mouse, and now the character who’ll soon be seen in more than one horror movie is Popeye the Sailor Man. Last November, it was announced that Alpeke Entertainment is working on a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers, which puts a horror twist on Popeye. Then, ITN Studios brought us Popeye’s Revenge, which was given a VOD release last week. Now, it has been revealed that director Robert Michael Ryan’s Popeye the Slayer Man is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release, courtesy of Vantage Media, on March 21st. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Scripted by John Doolan, Popeye the Slayer Man concerns a group of friends who sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the “Sailor Man,” who is said to haunt the factory and local docks. Ryan contributed to the story with producers Jeff Miller and Cuyle Carvin.

Ryan provided the following statement: “We went old-school with this movie, using practical effects for the horror. I wanted this film to have a more visceral feel reminiscent of the classic horror films of the ‘70s and ‘80s.” Miller added, “We hope audiences will have as much fun with this movie as we had making it.  Grab a can of spinach, sit back, and enjoy!” And VMI Worldwide COO and Head of Acquisitions Jessica Russo, who negotiated the distribution deal, had this to say: “Popeye the Slayer Man’s dark reimagining of the classic Popeye character delivers a fresh take on a beloved icon that audiences will die for.

The film stars Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Mabel Thomas, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Jeff Thomas, and Steven McCormack, along with scream queens Angela Relucio and Sarah Nicklin. Jason Stephens plays the title role.

Ryan, Miller, and Carvin produced Popeye the Slayer Man with Alexander Tucker, Nathan Todaro, and Alysa Blasetti. This is a co-production between Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Ron Lee Productions, and Otsego Media.

Will you be watching Popeye the Slayer Man when it’s released in March? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Popeye the Slayer Man

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Popeye the Slayer Man, a horror take on Popeye the Sailor Man, is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release in March
Popeye the Slayer Man reaches theatres and VOD in March
Filming has wrapped on Brute 1986, a slasher film starring Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz, and images have been unveiled
Brute 1986 images: Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz makes his film debut in slasher movie
Netflix has released a new teaser for You season 5, the final season of their thriller series starring Penn Badgley
You season 5: Netflix thriller’s “killer finale” gets a new teaser
AHOY Comics will be releasing a mini-series called The Toxie Team-Up, allowing for The Toxic Avenger to meet many other AHOY characters
The Toxie Team-Up comic book will see Toxie crossing paths with Jesus Christ
View All

About the Author

16884 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Popeye News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles