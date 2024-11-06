Shiver Me Timbers: Popeye the Sailor gets the horror comedy treatment in upcoming slasher

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and now Alpeke Entertainment has revealed that they’ve made a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers , which puts a horror twist on Popeye the Sailor.

Directed by Paul Mann and produced by Alpeke Entertainment, Shiver Me Timbers is set to premiere at the American Film Market in Las Vegas, “giving attendees an exclusive preview of a wild ride, the likes of which you’ve not experienced before.” EuroObscura will be handling international sales at the event.

In Shiver Me Timbers, Olive Oyl, her brother Castor and friends, go on a camping trip to see the meteor shower with Halley’s Comet. But the night turns into horror as a meteor transforms Popeye into an unstoppable killing machine. With thrilling 80s slasher references and comedic twists, the film combines elements of horror and comedy in a fresh take on both genres. Shiver Me Timbers pays tribute to classic slasher films while delivering hilarious moments, shocking scares, and nostalgic nods that will delight both horror and Popeye fans alike. Here’s another synopsis: In Northern California during the summer of 1986, Olive Oyl, along with her cinema-obsessed friends and brother Castor, embark on a once-in-a-lifetime camping trip to witness the dazzling meteor shower accompanying the arrival of Halley’s Comet. But what starts as a serene evening of stargazing quickly turns into a harrowing nightmare when a meteor from the comet transforms Popeye, into a terrifying and unstoppable killing machine.

Made in the UK, the film has a running time of 75 minutes. A press release notes that Shiver Me Timbers promises a thrilling viewing experience, enhanced by a recognizable character who brings a dose of humor and heroism to the horror genre. With a blend of adventure and suspenseful fun, the film delivers a rollercoaster of a plot that will leave audiences “shivering in their timbers.”

A trailer for the film can be seen at the top of this article, and a batch of first look images can be found below, along with a poster. Check them out, then share your thoughts on Shiver Me Timbers by leaving a comment below.