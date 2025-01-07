Popeye’s Revenge trailer turns beloved character into a summer camp slasher

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears… and like I said the last time I wrote about this, when one set of filmmakers decides to make a horror film featuring a beloved kids’ story character, there are sometimes multiple other sets of filmmakers working on horror films that center on the same character. We’ve seen this happen with Mickey Mouse, and now the character who’ll soon be seen in more than one horror movie is Popeye the Sailor Man. Back in November, it was announced that Alpeke Entertainment is working on a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers, which puts a horror twist on Popeye. Then a trailer dropped for Popeye the Slayer Man, from director Robert Michael Ryan. We also heard of another Popeye horror movie, Popeye from ITN Studios – and that project, which is now going by the title Popeye’s Revenge , has now unveiled its own trailer! You can watch it in the embed above.

William Stead, who previously directed the World War II horror film Children of the Night, is at the helm of Popeye’s Revenge, which is described as being a “raunchy and gory slasher.” Here’s the synopsis: The legend of Popeye haunts a group of counselors as they intend to open a summer camp. I can’t say I ever imagined that Popeye would someday become a summer camp slasher.

Rene August is producing the film, which is coming our way from ITN Studios. Although ITN is the company behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and the rest of the “Poohniverse” that’s being built around those films, our friends at Bloody Disgusting were informed that this movie is not part of that cinematic universe.

Popeye himself is being played in the film by Steven Murphy.

Popeye’s Revenge is aiming to be released sometime this month. Will you be watching it? Share your thoughts on the trailer by leaving a comment below.