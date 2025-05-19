Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Killer of Killers trailer unleashes bloody violence and a poster for the animated anthology

Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Boys) shows no signs of loosening his stranglehold on the Predator franchise. He’s got several projects featuring the classic science-fiction horror hunters stealthily sneaking toward screens large and small, including Predator: Badlands. Today, 20th Century Studios is ready to unleash the latest trailer and poster for Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated anthology set in the Predator universe, releasing on June 6, 2025.

Here’s the official description for Predator: Killer of Killers from 20th Century Studios and Hulu:

“The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film stars Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn and is written by Micho Robert Rutare and story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt, with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

The latest Predator: Killer of Killers trailer showcases the anthology’s Predators, tortured human warriors, and nonstop ultraviolence. The animation gives off Arcane vibes, with visceral violence that harkens back to the extreme carnage of the Mortal Kombat video game series. The three different stories drop audiences at the center of multiple battlefields where chances of survival are slim to none. In addition to matching wits with the Predators, the humans battle inner turmoil, navigate interpersonal squabbles, and watch their loved ones get picked off individually.

What do you think about the latest Predator: Killer of Killers trailer? Do you like the animation style? Can the anthology stand proudly alongside the film franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.