Steven Soderbergh’s point-of-view ghost story, Presence, starts streaming on Video On-Demand tomorrow

Award-winning film studio NEON is excited to announce the release of Steven Soderbergh’s Presence for digital purchase and rental, beginning February 25th. The film will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting May 20th.

After NEON acquired the film at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Presence went on to receive even more critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since generated significant buzz thanks to a unique marketing campaign. The campaign began with a captivating Julia Fox realtor billboard stunt in downtown Manhattan, featuring a phone number that received over 1,500 voicemails. Presence is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed nearly $7 million in theaters.

It moves through the house, uneasy and unseen, a witness to the most painful and unguarded moments of the troubled family within. And with a growing urgency, the Presence gradually pieces together what it needs to do. An unusual, unnerving, and emotional thriller from writer David Koepp and director Steven Soderbergh. Hailed as “an innovative and dizzyingly immersive thriller” and “a shattering mystery that will chill you,” PRESENCE was written by David Koepp, directed by Steven Soderbergh, and stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, West Mulholland and Julia Fox.

Our own Chris Bumbray found the film to be a good, interesting watch (even if not scary) as he says in his review, “By its nature, Presence is a film you have to be patient with, and the style of the film takes a while to get into because of how unconventional it is. Yet, in the second half, as it becomes more emotionally grounded and the stakes get higher, Presence starts to really work. The cast is excellent, with Callina Lang a real find in the film’s most important role. Eddy Maday initially comes off as a near sociopathic bully, but as the movie goes on, the better side of his character starts to peer through. Meanwhile, Chris Sullivan is touching as the overwhelmed but loving father who also lives to regret his culpability in whatever his wife might have done. Lucy Liu is nuanced as the loving but preoccupied and anxious mother who knows her time might be running out and tries to make up excuses for her actions by drunkenly telling her favoured child that whatever she did, it was out of love for her family. To Liu’s credit, she never tries to water this character down and manages to hold our sympathy throughout.