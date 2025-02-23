Old Guy Review: A Fairly Generic Action Flick With Good Performances

PLOT: An aging hitman trains a young prodigy when his employer moves to replace the old guard. But after a betrayal, the unlikely duo seeks revenge against their double-crossing bosses.

REVIEW: Passing of the torch-style films have been a part of cinema since the invention of celluloid. The idea of some older, on his way out, character training his replacement is a trope for a reason. It can be fun to watch the generational differences that come into play, especially when it involves the world of contract killing. Add in a veteran actor in Christoph Waltz, a relative newcomer on his way up in Cooper Hoffman, and an action director in Simon West and you’ve got Old Guy.

Old Guy follows Danny Dolinski, an aging hitman who is having issues with his shooting hand. Danny is fun-loving and likes to have a good time, in spite of his circumstance. Wilhborg, a hitman prodigy, is the exact opposite and is strictly business. Their bosses force them together and we get a pretty fun two-hander out of it. But when a hit goes wrong, they become targets themselves and have to figure a way out. The beats are familiar but it’s really all about spending time with these characters.

Christoph Waltz is fun as Dolinski, a man who only knows one lifestyle: contract killing while partying like a rockstar. Not only is the world passing him by, but he has to train his replacement. Dolinski is a bit of a delusional dick. He refuses to switch guns with some light sexism, despite his repaired hand being unable to take the recoil. Cooper Hoffman continues to be an extremely versatile actor, this time playing Wihlborg, a prodigy assassin. His overconfidence combines well with his insecurity, making for an interesting character. Hoffman, like his father, manages to make any role he plays believable. I enjoyed Waltz and Hoffman’s dynamic together, although Wihlborg is a bit lacking in the personality department.

I’m a fan so it pains me to say that Lucy Liu is massively underutilized. She and Waltz have a fun chemistry but it doesn’t feel fully explored. She’s hardly in the film, and her relationship with Dolinski feels more like checking a box than something that’s naturally escalated. And nearly everyone else is completely dispensable to the story, even people you’d expect to get a little more shine. While Old Guy is pretty generic-storywise, there are brief moments where some life is breathed into it. The creative opening title sequence felt reminiscent of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and the gunfire has some weight to it. But there’s not a single action beat I could tell you in retrospect, signaling their blandness.

The action in Old Guy is very basic, with simple shootouts and car chases. But it’s all handled well enough that I’m a bit conflicted. I’m so sick of action films getting marks against them for not reinventing the wheel. Sometimes simple action being pulled off well is better than throwing a bunch of stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks. However, I do need to call out the fire effects near the end that leave plenty to be desired. I never felt that it was hampered by the budget too much, but it’s still noticeable if you’re expecting extended or memorable action sequences.

I wasn’t sure what to make of Old Guy at first, but ultimately I ended up enjoying it despite its flaws. This feels like a fun throwback and features an entertaining pairing with Waltz and Hoffman. While it will most likely be forgotten amongst the slew of action releases that doesn’t make it a bad film. Just average. I’ll take any film where Waltz plays a curmudgeon and making him a hitman is just icing on the cake.

OLD GUY IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON FEBRUARY 21ST, 2025.