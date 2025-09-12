Primitive War: “dinosaurs in Vietnam” sci-fi horror film gets a digital release in October

Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Nick Wechsler (The Boys), Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) star in writer/director Luke Sparke’s sci-fi horror film Primitive War , which received a theatrical release, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment, across the United States last month. Now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Samuel Goldwyn Films will be giving Primitive War on Digital and VOD release on October 3rd – so if you missed it on the big screen, you’ll have the chance to watch it in the comfort of your own home soon!

An adaptation of Ethan Pettus’ sci-fi military book, Primitive War is set during the Vietnam War and features American soldiers facing off with dinosaurs! The story follows an elite recon unit known as the Vulture Squad. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War they are sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. Dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles.

Sparke produced Primitive War under his Sparke Films banner, alongside producers Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall. The writer/director/producer had this to say about the project (which blends action with survival-horror and war themes) when it was first announced: “ This ain’t no walk in the park. I was captivated by the imagery surrounding Ethan’s book and the story it told. I’ve worked hard on capturing that essence but also the grittiness, horror aspects and military edge. My vision is to feel like the characters have walked out of the film Platoon and into the jaws of the greatest predators the planet has ever known. “ Pettus added, “ I’m thrilled to see Luke’s interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they’ve got. “

Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn provided the following statement about the film: “ Primitive War grossed over a million dollars in its limited US release with a 90% audience Popcornmeter and positive reactions across social media platforms. We’re very excited to bring this film to greater success after its ongoing theatrical run. ” Sparke said, “ I can’t wait for the film to be unleashed across North America digitally, so everyone has a chance to finally see it after the tiny theatrical release. The response has been amazing so far and I hope this release finds even more fans to support this crazy-bonkers-film, but one it seems people are craving right now. “

Will you be watching Primitive War when it reaches Digital and VOD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.