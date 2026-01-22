Primitive War 2: “dinosaurs in Vietnam” sci-fi horror film is getting a sequel

Writer/director Luke Sparke’s sci-fi horror film Primitive War enjoyed theatrical runs in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland in the second half of 2025 – and now that 2026 has arrived, Variety confirms that Sparke is already developing Primitive War 2 , aiming to get the sequel out into the world in 2027!

Primitive War refresher

An adaptation of Ethan Pettus’ sci-fi military book, Primitive War was set during the Vietnam War and features American soldiers facing off with dinosaurs! The story follows an elite recon unit known as the Vulture Squad. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War they are sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. Dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles.

Sparke produced Primitive War under his Sparke Films banner, alongside producers Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall.

Sequel

Sparke will be writing, directing, and producing Primitive War 2. He provided the following statement: “ The first film was about discovery. This is about escalation — what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine and when the war itself becomes secondary to what’s been unleashed. ” Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall are also back for the sequel, with Carmel and Geoff Imrie producing through their company, Let It Be Entertainment.

Here’s the official description: Primitive War 2 expands the scope and mythology of the franchise, pushing deeper into the Vietnam conflict zone where 1960’s warfare collides with prehistoric predators. The sequel is positioned as a darker, more intense escalation — and more grounded war epic — continuing the series’ distinctive blend of military realism and survival horror. Set in the aftermath of the original film, Primitive War 2 follows a new U.S. platoon sent into an increasingly unstable valley, where competing kill zones, rival apex predators and secret Cold War agendas converge. As containment collapses, the mission becomes one of survival — and the cost of failure threatens to extend far beyond the battlefield.

Pettus had this to say: “ I had a blast watching the first Primitive War film, and I’m excited to see how the sequel goes! “

Are you glad to hear that Primitive War 2 is moving forward? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.