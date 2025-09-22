Horror Movie News

Scurry trailer: one-shot apocalypse horror film has an October release date

Director Luke Sparke's one-shot apocalypse horror film Scurry is getting a North American release in OctoberDirector Luke Sparke's one-shot apocalypse horror film Scurry is getting a North American release in October

Writer/director Luke Sparke’s “dinosaurs in Vietnam” sci-fi horror film Primitive War is getting a digital and VOD release courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films on October 3rd – and now we have learned that, on that exact same date, Sparke’s one-shot apocalypse horror film Scurry is getting a digital and limited theatrical release thanks to Signature Entertainment! You can watch a trailer for the film in the embed above.

Scurry follows a pair of strangers attempting to survive a swarm of monstrous, genetically altered creatures underneath a crumbling city. Here’s a longer synopsis: When an unthinkable attack devastates their city, two strangers find themselves trapped beneath the chaos, wounded and disoriented. As they fight to survive in a narrowing underground tunnel, their injuries worsen, and their chances of escape dwindle. But the collapsing passageways aren’t their only threat—something else is lurking in the darkness, something relentless and hungry. Shot in real-time using a single continuous take, Scurry delivers a gripping, claustrophobic horror experience that will keep audiences on edge until the very last moment. Jamie Costa (The Activated Man) and Emalia (Paper Dolls) star.

A press release notes, “Sparke made his directorial debut with Red Billabong (2016) but gained widespread recognition with Occupation (2018) and its sequel Occupation: Rainfall (2020), which depict an alien invasion in Australia. His storytelling is heavily influenced by classic American sci-fi films of the ’80s and ’90s, but has incorporated uniquely Australian settings and themes. Sparke then tackled a crime-noir film, Bring Him to Me, starring Barry Pepper, Rachel Griffiths and Sam Neill. He recently released his dinosaur war epic Primitive War.” Sparke had this to say about the upcoming North American release of Scurry: “At its heart, Scurry is about survival in an environment that turns against you. The idea of being trapped, isolated, and pursued by something terrifying taps into primal fears we all share. I wanted to craft a story that is as much about the characters’ emotional journeys as it is about the sheer pulse-pounding horror of their situation. Every shadow, every creak, every breathless moment is designed to pull the audience deeper into the chaos. Most importantly, I want Scurry to be an experience—one that sticks with you long after the credits roll. It’s a love letter to the great monster movies of the past, but it also carves its own terrifying path forward. Buckle up, because this one’s going to be a wild ride.

What did you think of the Scurry trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to include on your Halloween season watchlist? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

