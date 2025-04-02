Primitive War trailer: “dinosaurs in Vietnam” sci-fi horror film is coming soon

Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Nick Wechsler (The Boys), Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me), and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly) star in writer/director Luke Sparke’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Primitive War – and while we don’t have a release date for this one yet, a trailer has just dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

An adaptation of Ethan Pettus’ sci-fi military book, Primitive War is set during the Vietnam War and features American soldiers facing off with dinosaurs! The story follows an elite recon unit known as the Vulture Squad. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War they are sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. Dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles.

Sparke is producing Primitive War under his Sparke Films banner, alongside producers Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke, executive producer Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall. The writer/director/producer had this to say about the project (which blends action with survival-horror and war themes) when it was first announced: “ This ain’t no walk in the park. I was captivated by the imagery surrounding Ethan’s book and the story it told. I’ve worked hard on capturing that essence but also the grittiness, horror aspects and military edge. My vision is to feel like the characters have walked out of the film Platoon and into the jaws of the greatest predators the planet has ever known. “

Pettus added, “ I’m thrilled to see Luke’s interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they’ve got. “

I haven’t read the books by Ethan Pettus, but Vietnam soldiers taking on dinosaurs sounds like the makings of an awesome movie to me. I’m looking forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out – and if all goes well, this could become a franchise, because Pettus has written two sequel novels: Primitive War II: Animus Infernal and Primitive War III: Aeon Ouroboros.

