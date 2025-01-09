The Producers Guild Award nominations have postponed nominations as the Los Angeles wildfires continue

As the unfortunate events preside over the city of Los Angeles, the PGA follows the Academy in postponing awards procedures.

PGA Awards

Variety is reporting that the PGA Award nominations will be following suit in postponing the announcements due to the ongoing wildfires raging in southern California. The announcements were originally set to take place tomorrow on January 10, but they will now be pushed back a couple of days on January 12. The Producers Guild of America would officially announce this with a statement this morning that said, “Due to LA County wildfires, the Producers Guild of America will be extending the voting window for the PGA Awards by two days until Saturday, January 11 to allow members additional time to cast their ballots. The official PGA Awards nominations will now be announced on Sunday, January 12.”

This decision follows the similar announcement made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in regard to the Oscar nomination voting and announcements. Academy CEO Bill Kramer released a letter that read, “Nominations voting for the 97th Oscars opened this morning at 9am PT. We will be extending the voting window by two days to give members more time to cast their ballots. Voting will now close on Tuesday, January 14 at 5pm PT. As such, our Oscars Nominations Announcement will move from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19. More information on the announcement will follow soon.“

The announcements for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were originally going to take place in a live broadcast yesterday. However, due to the current events, the organization would cancel the broadcast and simply list the nominations on their website. The nominations also included a message, which also provided a link to anyone willing to help during the tragedy. The message about the emergency situation read, “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating fires affecting Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted — the residents, first responders, and all those working tirelessly to protect the community. Please consider donating to a charity of your choice to help those in need. To support impacted members of our artist community, donations can be made to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which operates a natural disaster relief fund. Donate HERE.“

