Project 007: The upcoming video game will explore a James Bond origin story and hopes to become a trilogy

As the film world waits for Amazon MGM and EON Productions to reboot James Bond, the gaming world will be able to play 007 as an up-and-comer in the spy world with Project 007. IO Interactive, the developers of the popular Hitman video game series, has been working on a hush-hush James Bond project where players will be able to play the younger version of Ian Fleming’s famous character. According to IGN, IO Interactive boss Hakan Abrak says that the development on this new game is going “amazingly well” and there will be “a lot of cool stuff coming up.”

Abrak is excited for gamers to be introduced to Bond in this way as he stated, “We absolutely feel like 20 plus years of training for the agent fantasy, creating an agent that travels the world and globetrotting whatnot, has given us some know-how on that. But obviously James Bond is a different IP. It’s a huge IP. It’s not our IP. It’s actually the first IP that is not our original IP from ground up.” He adds, “But what’s exciting about that project is that we actually got to do an original story. So it’s not a gamification of a movie. It’s completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future. And equally important and exciting, it’s a new Bond. It’s a Bond we built from ground up for gamers. It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers; a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with.”