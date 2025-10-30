Noah Jupe, Isabela Merced, and Matilda Lutz star in psycho-sexual horror film Psyche

Genre fans have seen Noah Jupe in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, and he also has a role in the upcoming horror film The Carpenter’s Son, which was inspired by the childhood of Jesus Christ and is set to reach theatres on November 14th. Now, Deadline reports that Jupe has just finished working on another genre film, a psycho-sexual horror film called Psyche , which was filmed in Malta and co-stars Isabela Merced (The Last of Us) and Matilda Lutz (Red Sonja). This one had sort of an unusual situation behind the scenes, as Jupe’s mother, Katy Cavanagh-Jupe, co-wrote the screenplay, telling a story in which her son’s character becomes “entangled” with two women (one of whom is described as being “dangerously seductive”), played by Merced and Lutz.

Cavanagh-Jupe wrote the script with director Agustina San Martín. Set against the backdrop of the Greek islands, Psyche follows Mally (Jupe), a young American backpacker who becomes entangled with the dangerously seductive Camila (Merced) and Alex (Lutz) on a remote Greek island. When the trio become embroiled in an illegal archaeological dig and unwittingly awaken ‘Psyche’, goddess of the soul, they unleash an ancient spirit bent on revenge.

Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom) and Joel Jackson (Play Dead) are also in the cast.

This is one of the first projects from Double Garage Films, a recently launched company that’s headed up by Noah Jupe, Chris Jupe, and Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. The Jupes are producing the film alongside Phin Glynn for Infinity Hill, with financing from Tricky Knot through its ongoing partnership with Double Garage Films. The first footage will be presented to potential distributors at the American Film Market next month. Merced serves as an executive producer with Alexandra Tynion, Olivia Tyson, Sophie Rose Barry, Josh Glick, Fernando Loureiro, Axel Kuschevatzky, Cindy Teperman, Danielle Lauder, and Casey Hanley.

Architect is handling international sales with UTA Independent Film Group handling North American deals. Architect’s Calum Gray provided the following statement: “ Agustina’s vision of Psyche is daring, darkly enticing and utterly unique: an alluring psycho-sexual horror where your deepest desires twist into your worst nightmares. It’s a story of desire, lust and avarice – and the cost of greed once it has morphed into obsession. Buyers simply won’t have seen anything like it. “

Does Psyche sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the first image while you’re scrolling down: