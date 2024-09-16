Quadrant: Full Moon’s first Pulp Noir movie is getting a black & white release this week

Earlier this year, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company was launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant , was given a Blu-ray, DVD, limited edition VHS, and streaming release (on Amazon Prime Video, Full Moon Features, and Tubi, among others) on August 23rd… and now, on September 20th, a black & white “noir version” of Quadrant is set to start streaming on Full Moon Features and Prime Video.

As Band says in the latest episode of his Full Moon Universe show, “ I shot (the Pulp Noir movies) with the black & white in mind, so may be interesting, if you like Quadrant, to check it out in the black & white. ” He has already made the second Pulp Noir movie, the vampire tale Death Streamer, and says it will have the same release strategy as Quadrant: a color version, followed by a black & white version. That movie, which Band thinks is one of the best movies he has made “in a lot of years,” is scheduled to be released on October 11th.

Quadrant was written by C. Courtney Joyner and is described as being an unholy blend of steampunk terror and sci-fi slasher, with a female serial killer using the titular VR device to stalk her prey and channel the legacy of Jack the Ripper, and another heroic woman entering the ether-verse to bring her down!

Promotional art features a more in-depth synopsis: Developed by scientists Harry and Meg, the Quadrant helmet allows your mind to transport you into a world where all your phobias and nightmares are real, while also granting you the strength to defeat them, liberating you from their control forever. But the Quadrant experiment is about to go terribly wrong. When Erin, a young girl who’s obsessed with Jack the Ripper, uses the device to actually become the Ripper, she unleashes a reign of terror, first in her mind in an AI version of old London created by the Quadrant, and then in reality, where she now stalks the contemporary city streets, seeking out victims for her blade. The only way to stop this savage new Ripper is for an even more vicious killer to enter the artificial Quadrant-verse and bring her down. What ensues is a brutal, bloody battle, murderer against murderer, both in this world and the surreal, dangerous, synthetic world of Quadrant!

Quadrant stars Shannon Helene Barnes, Emma Reinagel, and Christian Carrigan.

Have you seen Quadrant? Will you be checking out the black & white version this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.