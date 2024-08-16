Quadrant: The Joe Bob Briggs Screening special to be released by Full Moon next week

Earlier this year, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company was launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant , wrapped production a while back and Full Moon has announced that the movie will be getting Blu-ray, DVD, limited edition VHS, and streaming release (on Amazon Prime, Full Moon Features, and Tubi, among others) on August 23rd! But before we reach that date, Full Moon will be releasing a special called Quadrant: The Joe Bob Briggs Screening on August 22nd!

The announcement lets us know, “ Full Moon Features will be EXCLUSIVELY premiering a very special QUADRANT special feature on Thursday, August 22nd. In QUADRANT: THE JOE BOB BRIGGS SCREENING, iconic horror host Joe Bob Briggs shows up at Charlie and Robin Sydney’s Hollywood home with Darcy and some VERY lucky guests to screen QUADRANT in Charlie’s home theatre for the very first time! And then, Charlie and Joe Bob sit down together for an intimate chat on the making of this, Charlie’s 400th film! You won’t want to miss it! It’s the perfect warm up for our multi-platform QUADRANT premiere the following day! “

Directed by Band, Quadrant was written by C. Courtney Joyner and is described as being an unholy blend of steampunk terror and sci-fi slasher, with a female serial killer using the titular VR device to stalk her prey and channel the legacy of Jack the Ripper, and another heroic woman entering the ether-verse to bring her down!

Promotional art features a more in-depth synopsis: Developed by scientists Harry and Meg, the Quadrant helmet allows your mind to transport you into a world where all your phobias and nightmares are real, while also granting you the strength to defeat them, liberating you from their control forever. But the Quadrant experiment is about to go terribly wrong. When Erin, a young girl who’s obsessed with Jack the Ripper, uses the device to actually become the Ripper, she unleashes a reign of terror, first in her mind in an AI version of old London created by the Quadrant, and then in reality, where she now stalks the contemporary city streets, seeking out victims for her blade. The only way to stop this savage new Ripper is for an even more vicious killer to enter the artificial Quadrant-verse and bring her down. What ensues is a brutal, bloody battle, murderer against murderer, both in this world and the surreal, dangerous, synthetic world of Quadrant!

Quadrant stars Shannon Helene Barnes, Emma Reinagel, and Christian Carrigan.

I am a big fan of both Full Moon and Joe Bob Briggs (the host of Shudder’s The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs), so I will definitely be watching Quadrant: The Joe Bob Briggs Screening. Will you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.