Quentin Tarantino thinks Alec Baldwin is “10 percent” responsible for fatal Rust shooting

Quentin Tarantino thinks Alec Baldwin is “10 percent” responsible for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

By
Alec Baldwin, Quentin Tarantino, Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial over his involvement in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was dismissed last month, but filmmaker Quentin Tarantino believes that Baldwin was “10 percent responsible.

While sitting down with Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, Maher asked Tarantino how the shooting could be Baldwin’s fault. “Like either you think he purposely shot that cinematographer or you think he didn’t purposely shoot her,” Maher said. “And if he didn’t purposely shoot her, then it’s all f**king bullshit. Am I wrong?

No,” Tarantino responded. “I think I’m being fair enough to say that the armorer, the guy who hands him the gun, is 90 percent responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun,” adding that “the actor is 10 percent responsible. It’s a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree.

Related
Quentin Tarantino has a hot take on the Toy Story franchise

Tarantino added that if Baldwin “went through the steps that he’s supposed to go through, then he [should know better].” For example, if an actor has “three hot rounds” going into a scene, and “if one of the rounds doesn’t go off while he does his ‘bam, bam, bam,’ then he should cut the scene and say, ‘Guys, one of the rounds didn’t go off. I think I’m still holding a hot gun here.

While the tragic death of Hutchins has sparked debate on the use of guns on set, with some believing that blank rounds aren’t necessary when the effect can just be added in post-production, Tarantino isn’t ready to take that step. “I guess I can add digital erections to porno, but who wants to f**king watch that?” Tarantino said. “[It’s] exciting to shoot the blanks and to see the real orange fire and not add orange fire.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer threw out Baldwin’s case after learning how police and prosecutors treated a handful of bullets, which they failed to turn over to the defence. “The state has repeatedly made representations to the defense and to the court that they were compliant with all their discovery obligations,” Judge Sommer said. “Despite their repeated representations, they have continued to fail to disclose critical evidence to the defendant. The state is highly culpable for its failure to provide discovery to the defendant. Dismissal with prejudice is warranted.” Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey later said that Judge Sommer made a mistake and that the case was improperly dismissed. Have we heard the last of this? Probably not.

Source: Club Random
Tags: ,
icon More Pop Culture
Alec Baldwin, Quentin Tarantino, Rust shooting
Quentin Tarantino thinks Alec Baldwin is “10 percent” responsible for fatal Rust shooting
jared leto tron
Jared Leto hops on Tron Lightcycle ride at Disneyland
Oasis
(What’s the story) on Oasis reuniting? Liam Gallagher may have confirmed it
James Cameron
James Cameron: Writing sci-fi is harder than ever because our world is sci-fi now
View All

About the Author

10055 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Quentin Tarantino News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles