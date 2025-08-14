Rabbit Trap trailer: Dev Patel horror film reaches theatres in September

Dev Patel of Slumdog Millionaire, Monkey Man, and The Green Knight leads the cast of Rabbit Trap , the latest horror film from Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s production company SpectreVision, and while production wrapped two years ago, we thankfully don’t have much longer to wait to see it. Rabbit Trap is set to reach theatres on September 12, courtesy of Magnet Releasing, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to watch this movie at Sundance earlier this year and gave it a 7/10 review that can be read HERE.

This film marks the feature directorial debut of Bryn Chainey and has the following synopsis: Set in 1973, Rabbit Trap charts the story of married musicians Daphne and Darcy Davenport, who have relocated from London to an isolated cabin in Wales in order to complete their new record. When they accidentally make a field recording of a mystical sound never before heard by human ears, a strange child enters their lives who gradually untethers them from reality, and the couple soon find themselves caught between the ancient spirits of the natural world and the lives they once knew . Patel is joined in the cast by Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Jade Croot (The Serpent Queen).

Adrian Politowski’s Align provided the funding for Rabbit Trap, and Politowski produced the film alongside Align’s Executive Vice President of Production Martin Metz, Lawrence Inglee, and Elisa Lleras, Alex Ashworth, and Sean Marley of Mad As Birds. As well as Wood and Noah. Align’s Chairwoman Nadia Khamlichi, Commercial Director Nessa McGill, and Vice President of Production Sierra Garcia serve as executive producers with Patel, Benjamin Kramer of Wiser Film, Kyle Stroud of Carte Blanche, Tom Ogden, and Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films.

Wood provided the following statement: “ Bryn’s vision for Rabbit Trap artfully fuses the world of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop with authentic Celtic Faerie lore to create a mythical marriage story that unfolds in a sonic landscape. It’s an utterly unique vision from an important new voice in cinema that we’re privileged to be a part of. “ Kelliher added: “ We were immediately drawn to Bryn’s arresting and authored take on a horror story which will immerse audiences in the most cinematic and sonic world, full of spirits from the ancient world. The creative team behind and in front of the camera is exceptional and we are thrilled to bring this highly anticipated debut to the world. “

