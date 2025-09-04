Pop Culture

Radiohead announces first tour in 7 years; leaves North America high and dry for now

Posted 21 minutes ago
No, you don’t have the bends – Radiohead is actually going back on tour, marking the first time the group has hit the road in seven years. So those aren’t exactly Oasis numbers, but the announcement is absolutely welcome news for fans.

On the downside, Radiohead is leaving North America high and dry this time around, with the band only hitting Europe in their 20-date tour.  But that doesn’t mean we could rule out a North American leg, depending on how well sales go for this string of shows – and if we had to guess, Radiohead will be selling out across Europe.

For those local – or those with a few extra bucks to travel – registration for tickets goes live this Friday, September 5th, with the sale itself going off one week later on September 12th. Check out the tour dates below:

Nov. 4, 5, 7, 8 – Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Nov. 14, 15, 17, 18 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Nov. 21, 22, 24, 25 – The O2, London, UK 

Dec. 1, 2, 4, 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DK

Dec. 8, 9, 11, 12 – Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

In a statement, drummer Philip Selway said of the decision to tour, “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

For those amnesiacs out there, Radiohead last toured in 2018, two years after their most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released. (Thom Yorke would score Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria a few years later.) Word of this tour first popped up on social media earlier this week when people started discovering flyers that showed dates and cities, immediately going into a frenzy before it would be confirmed on Wednesday.

Are you able to get tickets for Radiohead’s upcoming tour? What songs would you love to hear live?

Source: Rolling Stone
