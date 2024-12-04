Ralph Fiennes thinks Cillian Murphy would be a good Lord Voldemort for the Harry Potter TV series

As HBO’s Harry Potter series shapes up, the former star of the film franchise gives his approval for Murphy to pick up the wand for the show.

By
cillian murphy, voldemort

HBO’s planned Harry Potter TV series from Warner Bros. has long been in development for the past few years and the studio is aiming for a 2026 release. The new TV series adaptation will be transforming each of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels into a single season, meaning that the entire series could span seven seasons or more. The studio released a statement saying, “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Recently, Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the franchise’s villain Lord Voldemort, gave his approval of the suggestion that Cillian Murphy step in the role for the TV series. According to Deadline, as Fiennes appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, someone made the suggestion for Murphy to play Voldemort and Fiennes responded, “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.” Murphy would win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer and he’s currently working on a feature version of Peaky Blinders.

While the Warner Bros. film franchise was a smashing success and featured Fiennes with actors like Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, and Maggie Smith, as well as making careers for Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the studio aims to utilize the full TV season length to adapt the books more in-depth. Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said, “There’s not a lot to talk about at this moment. We’ve got our fantastic writing staff in place and they are doing what they need to do. And casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well. It’s an unbelievable dream, honestly, and as somebody who is a huge fan of books, the opportunity to get to explore them in maybe a little bit more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film, that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.“


Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
Tulsa King Season 3: Everything We Know About the Next Season of the Sylvester Stallone hit series
cillian murphy, voldemort
Ralph Fiennes thinks Cillian Murphy would be a good Lord Voldemort for the Harry Potter TV series
HBO, release, Euphoria season 3, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO teases release dates for new seasons of Euphoria, The White Lotus, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, plus a delay for the Harry Potter TV series
Noah Centineo heads to South Korea in a gallery of first-look images for Netflix’s The Recruit Season 2
View All

About the Author

2102 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Ralph Fiennes News

Latest TV News

Load more articles