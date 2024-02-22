Is Cillian Murphy Right About Red Eye?

Is Cillian Murphy right that 2005’s Red Eye, directed by Wes Craven, isn’t a good movie? Let’s find out in this edition of Revisited

Cillian Murphy recently had some choice words for his film Red Eye (watch it HERE), a Wes Craven-directed thriller that was released back in 2005. But he wasn’t entirely negative. So that got me thinking: Is Red Eye a good film? Or is it more in the so bad it’s good category? I personally saw Red Eye in theaters and have always had a soft spot for it. But if Oppenheimer‘s own Cillian Murphy has an issue with it, maybe it’s worth a second gander. So let’s see whether it’s good, bad, or somewhere in between as we revisit Red Eye in the video embedded above!

Scripted by Carl Ellsworth, who crafted the story with Dan Foos, Red Eye has the following synopsis: In the wake of her grandmother’s funeral, hotel manager Lisa Reisert is waiting to fly back home when she meets charming Jackson Rippner at check-in. She thinks it luck that they’re seated together on the plane, but soon learns otherwise. Jackson hopes to assassinate the head of Homeland Security, but to do so, he needs Lisa to reassign the official’s room number at her hotel. As insurance, Jackson has kidnapped Lisa’s father.

Murphy is joined in the cast by Rachel McAdams, Brian Cox, Jayma Mays, Jack Scalia, Robert Pine, Teresa Press-Marx, Angela Paton, Suzie Plakson, Monica McSwain, Dane Farwell, Laura Johnson, Loren Lester, Max Kasch, Kyle Gallner, Brittany Oaks, Beth Toussaint, Colby Donaldson, Marc Macaulay, and Jenny Wade.

The Red Eye episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Wes Craven’s Red Eye? Do you agree with Cillian Murphy that it’s “not a good movie”, or do you find it to be an entertaining thriller? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!