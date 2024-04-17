Refuge trailer: Renny Harlin horror film reaches VOD this Friday

Director Renny Harlin recently shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies simultaneously, with The Strangers: Chapter 1 set to reach theatres on May 17th and The Strangers: Chapter 2 and The Strangers: Chapter 3 possibly following by the end of the year… but those aren’t the only Renny Harlin horror movies we’ll be seeing this year. In fact, Vertical will be giving a Harlin-helmed horror movie called Refuge a VOD release this Friday, April 19th – and the trailer for the film can be seen in the embed above!

Scripted by Ben Sztajnkrycer, Refuge has the following synopsis: After a mysterious attack from a malevolent demon during his tour of duty in Afghanistan, Sergeant Rick Pedroni returns home a changed man, and more dangerous than ever.

The film stars Sophie Simnett (Daybreak), Raza Jaffrey (The Rhythm Section), Aston McAuley (Rocketman), Johanna Harlin (Class Reunion 3), Shervin Alenabi (Gangs of London), Atanas Srebrev (Ninja), Max Kraus (The Witcher), Velizar Binev (Hitman), Euan Macnaughton (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Howard Dell (The Doorman), and Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Renny Harlin’s previous directing credits include Prison, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Die Hard 2, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Cliffhanger, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Deep Blue Sea, Driven, Mindhunters, Exorcist: The Beginning, The Covenant, Cleaner, 12 Rounds, 5 Days of War, Devil’s Pass, The Legend of Hercules, Skiptrace, Legend of the Ancient Sword, Bodies at Rest, The Misfits, Class Reunion 3, and The Bricklayer. He’s currently working on a shark thriller called Deep Water.

What did you think of the trailer for Refuge? Will you be checking this movie out on VOD this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I grew up watching Harlin classics like his Elm Street sequel, Deep Blue Sea, and the action movies he made in the ’90s, so I’ll always be interested in seeing what he’s going to do next… and if he’s working in my favorite genre, horror, that just makes me even more interested. So I will definitely be taking a look at Refuge.