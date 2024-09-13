M3GAN actress Allison Williams to star in Paramount’s adaptation of It Ends With Us author’s Regretting You

Sony’s overwhelming success with its adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has paved the way for another book from the best-selling novelist to get the silver screen treatment with Regretting You. Discussion about It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, have dominated watercoolers since the romantic drama’s theatrical release, with big box office numbers, controversy, and rumors keeping the film on tongues. Today, Deadline says Paramount Pictures has landed the rights to Regretting You, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2019 bestseller. The Fault in Our Stars helmer Josh Boone directs Regretting You, with M3GAN and Girls actress Allison Williams set to star. Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist, Dayshift), Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Mason Thames (The Black Phone, Walker)join Williams to lead the cast.

Here’s a synopsis for Hoover’s Regretting You novel courtesy of Amazon:

Morgan Grant and her sixteen-year-old daughter, Clara, would like nothing more than to be nothing alike.

Morgan is determined to prevent her daughter from making the same mistakes she did. By getting pregnant and married way too young, Morgan put her own dreams on hold. Clara doesn’t want to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her predictable mother doesn’t have a spontaneous bone in her body.

With warring personalities and conflicting goals, Morgan and Clara find it increasingly difficult to coexist. The only person who can bring peace to the household is Chris―Morgan’s husband, Clara’s father, and the family anchor. But that peace is shattered when Chris is involved in a tragic and questionable accident. The heartbreaking and long-lasting consequences will reach far beyond just Morgan and Clara.

While struggling to rebuild everything that crashed around them, Morgan finds comfort in the last person she expects to, and Clara turns to the one boy she’s been forbidden to see. With each passing day, new secrets, resentment, and misunderstandings make mother and daughter fall further apart. So far apart, it might be impossible for them to ever fall back together.

Will Regretting You yield as much success for Paramount as It Ends With Us did for Sony? Are we about to enter the Hooververse with more of the author’s stories getting the feature film treatment? I’m sure her fans hope so.