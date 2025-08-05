Regretting You: Life and love are full of complications in the trailer for the Colleen Hoover adaptation

Colleen Hoover’s stories are full of twists and turns. The Blake Lively film, It Ends With Us, put unconventional twists on the domestic abuse drama (that was only enhanced by the real-life drama outside of the movie). Another one of Hoover’s novels heads to the big screen. Regretting You stars Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos, with Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown. The film comes from director Josh Boone and screenwriter Susan McMartin. Paramount has now released the trailer to the family drama.

The official synopsis reads,

“Based on the bestselling book, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, in theatres this October.”

Paramount Pictures presents the movie in association with Constantin Film and Domain Entertainment and north.five.six. Regretting You is also a Constantin Film Production as well as a Harbinger Pictures and Frayed Pages Production. Producers on the film include Brunson Green, Anna Todd, Flavia Viotti and Robert Kulzer. The executive producers on board include Oliver Berben, Colleen Hoover, Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Jon D. Wagner, Emily Magee, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Michael Rothstein, Samuel Hall and Warren Goz.

The success of It Ends With Us led to several of Hoover’s novels getting optioned for feature film adaptations, including a previous announcement for an adaptation of Reminders of Him, with Flea and Love at First Sight helmer Vanessa Caswill directing. In addition to It Ends With Us and Reminders of Him, Amazon MGM Studios will adapt Hoover’s Verity, with Anne Hathaway in the lead role.

Regretting You hits theaters this fall on October 24.

What did you think of the trailer? Any fans of the novel think the film looks like a faithful adaptation of the source material?





Dave Franco as “Jonah” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Dave Franco as “Jonah”, Allison Williams as “Morgan”, and McKenna Grace as “Clara” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

McKenna Grace as “Clara”, Dave Franco as “Jonah”, and Allison Williams as “Morgan” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Mason Thames as “Miller” and McKenna Grace as “Clara” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Allison Williams as “Morgan” and McKenna Grace as “Clara” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Willa Fitzgerald as “Jenny” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Scott Eastwood as “Chris” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.

Allison Williams as “Morgan” and Scott Eastwood as “Chris” in Regretting You from Paramount Pictures.