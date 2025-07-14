Movie News

The adventure begins for Remo Williams on 4K Blu-ray from Kino Lorber

By
Posted 2 hours ago
remo williamsremo williams

Blu-ray.com has just announced that the Fred Ward action comedy — Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins — will see a new 4K Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber. A specific release date has not been announced, but the new physical media is expected to hit retailers sometime this year. Joining Ward in the film are Joel Grey, Kate Mulgrew & Wilford Brimley. The music is by Craig Safan. And the movie is directed by Guy Hamilton.

THE ADVENTURE BEGINS…and ends, with this, the lone big-screen adventure of Remo Williams, the veteran of well over a hundred pulp novels (published as “The Destroyer” series – written by Warren Murphy & Richard Sapir). This was an attempt by Dick Clark (of all people) and the then-fledgling Orion Pictures to launch their own James Bond-style series of adventures. While people may laugh at the attempt now, they definitely had reason to think this could work, with the brain trust at Orion the same bunch who worked at United Artists when the Bond films were greenlit. They even managed to get some legit 007 veterans, like director Guy Hamilton, who did four Bonds (including Goldfinger), and writer Christopher Wood (The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker).

Our Chris Bumbray is a fan of the film and said, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins is a flawed, but exciting, piece of eighties action cinema. Fred Ward makes for a truly unique action hero, and the movie is fast-paced and fun, although the casting of Chiun is…problematic. If you can watch it in the right context, you’ll have a lot of fun with it.”

The description reads,
“A New York cop who wakes up from a mysterious accident with a new identity. He finds himself in the employ of a secret unit which was set up to investigate a dangerous industrialist whose organisation has secured several government armaments contracts, including a top-secret strategic defense system.”

There isn’t anything announced on the special features front as of yet, but you can check out the technical specs below:

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio
TBA

Subtitles
English SDH

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,694 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins News

