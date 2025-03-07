Return to Skull Island: MonsterVerse animated series gets a comic book follow-up

The MonsterVerse animated series Skull Island is getting a comic book series follow-up called Return to Skull Island

Back in 2023, Legendary Entertainment and the Netflix streaming service teamed up to bring us “an epic chapter in Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise” in the form of a Kong animated series called Skull Island. Now, Variety has revealed that Legendary is working with Titan Comics on a comic book follow-up to Skull Island, with the comic book series sporting the fitting title of Return to Skull Island.

Set in the world of Legendary’s Skull Island: The Animated Series, currently streaming on Netflix, Return to Skull Island follows a group of survivors stranded on the perilous South Pacific island. As they uncover its dark secrets, they face life-threatening challenges and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat — including King Kong himself. The series is bring written by Simon Furman, with Christopher Jones providing the artwork.

Titan Comics editor Louis Yamani provided the following statement: “Skull Island’s shadows hide untold stories, fierce battles, and creatures unlike anything seen before. Marrying brilliant illustrations and epic storytelling, we see a new side to Kong and his kingdom. We can’t wait to share more this June.” Robert Napton, SVP and publisher at Legendary Comics, added: “Partnering with Titan Comics on Return to Skull Island allows us to expand the MonsterVerse in exciting new ways. Bringing Skull Island from TV to comics lets us dive deeper into its mysteries, offering fans thrilling new adventures in Kong’s world.

The first issue of Return to Skull Island will be reaching store shelves on June 4th and features a cover by artist Inhyuk Lee. You can check out a “not final” version of the cover at the bottom of this article.

Return to Skull Island expands a franchise that includes, in addition to the Skull Island animated series, the films Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the live-action TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Legendary was kind enough to provide a chart that shows where Return to Skull Island fits into the timeline.

Another MonsterVerse movie is currently in the works, with Grant Sputore directing from a screenplay by Dave Callaham and a cast that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine.

Will you be collecting the Return to Skull Island comic book series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Return to Skull Island
Return to Skull Island

Source: Variety
