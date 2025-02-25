Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters for the 25th anniversary

The ballad of Anakin Skywalker came to a close in the conclusion to George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, which is returning to cinemas this year.

Today, Lucasfilm announced the return of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith to the big screen on April 25 to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. The film will run in U.S. theaters and select international territories for one week only and will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX. 4DX features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

Renowned graphic artist Matt Ferguson created an exciting new poster for the re-release event.

Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

As the company that was founded by George Lucas is celebrating his original completed circle with Episode III initially connecting the prequels to the banner trilogy, Lucasfilm is also expecting to lose Kathleen Kennedy, who was an early and frequent producing partner of Lucas and Steven Spielberg for several decades. Earlier today, news broke that Kennedy is planning to retire at the end of the year.

While Star Wars is typically the focus of Kennedy’s output at the studio, she’s been on the ground floor of many beloved projects, including Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Color Purple (1985), The Goonies (1985), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), the Back to the Future Trilogy (1985-1990), and the Indiana Jones movies, which many would say have been on the decline since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).