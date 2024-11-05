Hayden Christensen lets the fun begin in new Star Wars-themed NASCAR vehicle

Hayden Christensen is going to have to use more than the force if he’s going to be part of a championship NASCAR team. But he’s giving it a go, leading a promotional video for the new Darth Vader-inspired Star Wars car and helmet for NASCAR. Check out the car:

For the design, Doug Chiang, an executive designer at Lucasfilm, had to figure out how to incorporate Darth Vader – and, thus, the Dark Side – into the vehicle’s scheme, which would then be complemented by the Star Wars title on the hood of the NASCAR . As for his love of both Star Wars and Hayden Christensen, Chiang said, “I just love Hayden. I love his character and I love what he brings to it, and so I’m hoping that this design will pay respect to both Hayden and Vader.” You can check out the promo video below:

Hayden Christensen channels the power of the dark side with Columbia's Vader-inspired helmet and NASCAR paint scheme, designed by Lucasfilm SVP and Executive Design Director Doug Chiang. pic.twitter.com/LOiB6SEy4M — Star Wars (@starwars) October 31, 2024

Chiang elaborated on the Star Wars design for NASCAR by saying, “It’s interesting, because past car designs don’t apply, as each project is very new. Each one has its own challenges, and they’re always unique. It’s the same thing that we do with our Star Wars vehicles. You’ll think we’ve done so many spaceships now that it’d be very easy, but each one has a very specific demand, and each one is really, really challenging, because at the end, you’re dealing with an inanimate object that you’re trying to infuse with a lot of personality, and the personality is key. And so our goal was to make sure that it worked on a car, but then aesthetically, it had to marry the Vader aesthetic from the film to the car.” Judging by the video – which also features Hayden Christensen in the passenger seat of the vehicle, as driven by Bubba Wallace in his signature #23 – it seems like the group nailed it.

This Hayden Christensen-endorsed car is just the latest Star Wars homage in the world of NASCAR, following those of the X-wing and TIE fighters, not to mention a Revenge of the Sith-wrapped car which Jeff Gordon drove. Their other movie wraps have also featured Jurassic Park, The Dark Knight Rises and even Shrek 2…

In other NASCAR and movie-related news, Frankie Muniz has devoted his future to the sport while Tom Cruise could be getting behind the wheel for another Days of Thunder.

What do you think of the latest Star Wars wrap from NASCAR?

