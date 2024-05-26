Richard Sherman, half of famed songwriters the Sherman Brothers, dies

Richard Sherman, who with his brother Robert created some of cinema’s most wonderful hits, has passed away.

Richard Sherman, the youngest sibling in the iconic songwriting duo the Sherman Brothers, has passed away at the age of 95 from an age-related illness.

Richard and Robert Sherman – who passed away in 2012 at the age of 86 – provided moviegoers with some of the great songs in cinema, boosting every Disney or family-driven production they worked on and helping solidify them as classics.

The Sherman Brothers won the Best Original Song Oscar for “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins, earning four other nominations in the category, including the title song for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and “The Age of Believing” from Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Mary Poppins would also land Robert and Richard Sherman the Best Original Score Oscar, a category they received four nods in. Retrospectively, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” was featured on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 greatest movie songs ever.

In a statement, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said, “Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives. From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like ‘it’s a small world,’ the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.” The Sherman Brothers were named Disney Legends in 1990.

Richard and Robert Sherman would team up for more than 200 songs over the course of their career. Outside of films, they had numerous stage credits and even wrote “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room” for Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room and the repeated song for the It’s a Small World ride…which is now in your head for the rest of the day.

Richard Sherman was played by Jason Schwartzman in 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks, with B.J. Novak playing Robert.

What are some of your favorite Richard Sherman works? Leave your picks and condolences for the legend in the comments section below.