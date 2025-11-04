Movie News

Ilya Naishuler’s Road House 2 adds Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, & more to the Amazon MGM Studios sequel

Posted 7 hours ago
Amazon MGM StudiosRoad House 2 is ready to pack more meat on the bone today by adding several players to its already extensive cast. According to Deadline, the production will add six new professional fighters to the sequel, which will assuredly feature a barroom brawl or two. Per today’s report, Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, and Tyron Woodley will join the cast. Also on board for Road House 2 is former world champion mixed martial artist turned actor Jay Hieron, who will reprise his hard-hitting role as UFC fighter Jax “Jetway” Harris.

Plot details for Road House 2 remain a mystery. However, we know Jake Gyllenhaal is reprising his role as the UFC fighter-turned-bouncer Elwood Dalton, with filming taking place in locations such as the U.K., Malta, and Savannah, Georgia.

Ilya Naishuller got his career started in the world of music videos, then made his feature directorial debut with the first-person action flick Hardcore Henry, then followed that up with Nobody (which turned Bob Odenkirk into an action hero) and Heads of State. Road House 2 will be his fourth feature.

The extended cast for Road House 2 includes Leila George, Aldis Hodge, and Dave Bautista. Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing alongside Nine Stories Productions’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin, who are in a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM.

Portions of the following cast breakdown come courtesy of Deadline:

Verhoeven is widely recognized as the 13-time, reigning Glory heavyweight world champion, “The King of Kickboxing.” His acting credits include films such as Den of Thieves: PanteraBlack Lotus, and Kickboxer: Retaliation, among others.

Michael Chandler is an MMA fighter with multiple Fight of the Night and Fight of the Year honors. He’s also an NCAA Division I All-American, a three-time Bellator world champion, and a UFC title contender. Michael Page is a British mixed martial artist and former kickboxing champion who rose to fame in Bellator MMA before transitioning to the UFC.

Dustin Poirier is a former UFC lightweight fighter and a former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion. Stephen Thompson is an American mixed martial artist and former kickboxing world champion, currently competing in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Commonly known for being a five-time UFC Welterweight Champion, Woodley has also made waves in boxing, including two blockbuster bouts with Jake Paul, and built a second career in production, film, television, and music. Finally, Jay Hieron competed in organizations such as the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and the IFL before transitioning into film and television.

