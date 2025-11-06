Peter Sarsgaard and Rob Delaney join Jake Gyllenhaal for Amazon MGM’s Road House 2

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means! Another casting announcement for Amazon MGM Studios‘ Road House 2 is pulling up a chair at the bar! According to Deadline, Peter Sarsgaard (September 5, Presumed Innocent, Memory) and Rob Delaney (The Occupant, Dying for Sex, Bad Monkey) will join Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming sequel to Doug Liman’s 2024 action bonanza.

Yesterday, Road House 2 added The Raid franchise star Iko Uwais, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Violent Night 2), and Hidetoshi Nishijima (Shin Ultraman, Sunny) to the cast. The day before that, six new professional fighters joined the production, including Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley, and Jay Hieron, who will reprise his hard-hitting role as UFC fighter Jax “Jetway” Harris.

Plot details for Road House 2 remain a mystery. However, we know Jake Gyllenhaal is reprising his role as the UFC fighter-turned-bouncer Elwood Dalton, with filming taking place in locations such as the U.K., Malta, and Savannah, Georgia.

Ilya Naishuller got his career started in the world of music videos, then made his feature directorial debut with the first-person action flick Hardcore Henry, then followed that up with Nobody (which turned Bob Odenkirk into an action hero) and Heads of State. Road House 2 will be his fourth feature.

The extended cast for Road House 2 includes Leila George, Aldis Hodge, and Dave Bautista. Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing alongside Nine Stories Productions’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin, who are in a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM.

Peter Sarsgaard is currently filming a TV series adaptation of Neuromancer, which tells the story of a damaged hacker named Case, who’s thrust into digital espionage and high-stakes crime alongside Molly, as they pull a heist on a corporate dynasty. Sarsgaard plays John Ashpool alongside Callum Turner as Case and Briana Middleton as Molly.

Rob Delaney’s next project is Being Heumann, a biopic set in 1977, when disability rights activist Judy Heumann leads a historic 28-day occupation of San Francisco’s Federal Building, uniting protesters in a fight for accessibility laws and equal rights. Mark Ruffalo leads the cast as Joseph Califano, with Dylan O’Brien as Evan White, and Delaney as Congressman Miller.

What do you think about Peter Sarsgaard and Rob Delaney joining the cast of Road House 2? Will we get another casting announcement tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below.