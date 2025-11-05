Amazon MGM’s Road House 2 adds Iko Uwais, Andrew Bachelor, & Hidetoshi Nishijima

If Amazon MGM Studios isn’t careful, it’s going to run out of room at the bar for all the muscle it’s bringing onto the cast of Road House 2. According to Deadline, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Violent Night 2), Iko Uwais (The Raid franchise), and Hidetoshi Nishijima (Shin Ultraman, Sunny) will join the growing production of Ilya Naishuller’s anticipated sequel.

Yesterday, six new professional fighters joined the sequel, which will assuredly feature a barroom brawl or two. Per yesterday’s report, Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, and Tyron Woodley will join the cast. Also on board for Road House 2 is former world champion mixed martial artist turned actor Jay Hieron, who will reprise his hard-hitting role as UFC fighter Jax “Jetway” Harris.

Plot details for Road House 2 remain a mystery. However, we know Jake Gyllenhaal is reprising his role as the UFC fighter-turned-bouncer Elwood Dalton, with filming taking place in locations such as the U.K., Malta, and Savannah, Georgia.

Ilya Naishuller got his career started in the world of music videos, then made his feature directorial debut with the first-person action flick Hardcore Henry, then followed that up with Nobody (which turned Bob Odenkirk into an action hero) and Heads of State. Road House 2 will be his fourth feature.

The extended cast for Road House 2 includes Leila George, Aldis Hodge, and Dave Bautista. Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing alongside Nine Stories Productions’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin, who are in a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM.

Portions of the following cast breakdown come courtesy of Deadline:

Iko Uwais is known for headlining the Indonesian Raid films from Gareth Evans. His other credits include The Night Comes for Us, Headshot, and other film projects such as Mile 22, Stuber, Snake Eyes, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and The Expendables 4, among others.

Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor is a breakout digital creator, actor, producer, and comedian. He recently wrapped Violent Night 2 for Universal and 87North, and will star in the upcoming Paramount+ comedy series Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story.

Finally, Nishijima, who starred in the Oscar-winning Drive My Car from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, recently made his English-language debut in Apple TV’s A24 series Sunny. He’s currently filming Her Private Hell, an edgy, hypnotic, and unhinged thriller based on an original story that promises “lots of glitter, sex, and violence.” Let’s go!

What do you think about Iko Uwais, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, and Hidetoshi Nishijima joining the cast of Road House 2? Let us know in the comments section below.