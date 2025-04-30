Road House 2 confirmed with Guy Ritchie at the helm and Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his hard-hitting role

Get ready to put up your dukes and down some shots because Guy Ritchie is officially signed on the dotted line to direct Road House 2 at Amazon MGM Studios. The sequel finds Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover all is not as it seems.

Guy Ritchie directs Road House 2 from a script by Will Beal, whose writing credits include the screenplays for DC’s Aquaman and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Gyllenhaal will produce Road House 2 with Josh McLaughlin through their Nine Stories Productions studio with Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment. Plot details remain a mystery.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor. The film pays homage to the 1989 original starring Patrick Swayze while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to re-introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

Doug Liman directed last year’s Road House but is unlikely to be a part of the sequel after coming to blows with Amazon about the film’s lack of a proper theatrical release. Liman was quite vocal about his discontent with the studio leading up to the film’s release on Prime Video, telling IndieWire that he and other players got screwed out of proper financial compensation for the film.

“My issue on Road House is that we made the movie for MGM to be in theaters, everyone was paid as if it was going to be in theaters, and then Amazon switched it on us and nobody got compensated,” Liman told the outlet. “Forget about the effect on the industry — 50 million people saw Road House — I didn’t get a cent, Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t get a cent, [producer] Joel Silver didn’t get a cent. That’s wrong.”

Regardless of the fallout from last year’s remake, Road House 2 is punching forward with Guy Ritchie at the helm. We’re eager to learn more about the sequel and will report the details when we know more.