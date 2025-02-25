Rob Liefeld calls for Marvel’s Kevin Feige to resign

You can hold the #1 spot at the box office and still be a tremendous disappointment. Captain America: Brave New World fell to #2 last week, holding off The Monkey but still only pulling in $28.2 million, a nearly 70% fall from its opening weekend. Considering the budget has been pegged to be around the neighborhood of $300 million, you best believe there’s some backlash towards Marvel. Chiming in on the decline of Marvel now is none other than Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool.

Responding to the box office drop that Marvel’s Brave New World had in week two, Rob Liefeld wrote on X, “Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent.” In two separate posts, he wrote in part, “MCU is on an extended downside. This is beyond a trend, it’s become the norm. If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing.” He would also state, “It’s not a secret and it’s beyond a trend. It’s the norm now. 8 movies crash over the last 3 years. Don’t we want better movies? You get the curiosity crowd then plunge.”

While not every Marvel movie under Kevin Feiege has had such a dramatic box office drop (it was pretty rare before Covid), there’s been a concerning amount ever since Phase Four launched with Black Widow. Now that it has carried over into Phase Five, it’s no wonder there’s cause for concern.

Rob Liefeld has been on a tear as of late with his disdain for Marvel – and it’s not just about how it’s treating the audience. He said he was snubbed at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and even left off the guest list of the movie’s afterparty, believing it was a move to intentionally disrespect him. Of course, these are only the most recent instances of Rob Liefeld speaking his mind about Marvel, pinning the delays on the then untitled Deadpool 3 on the studio.

What is your take? Do you think Kevin Feige is directly responsible for the decline of Marvel at the box office? Should he be fired?