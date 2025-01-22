Robert Pattinson jokes he would star in a biopic of Jackass fav Steve-O

Hi, I’m Bruce Wayne and welcome to Jackass! Robert Pattinson is such a big fan of both Jackass and one of its original stars, Steve-O (real name Stephen Glover), that he has perfected an accent that he joked would serve him well if there was ever a movie about the wild stuntman.
Speaking with Elle, Pattinson admitted, “I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass. I remember listening to an interview with Steve-O years ago and he was talking about how much they got paid for these dangerous stunts on the first season, and he said a hundred bucks. Like, you can die from doing this, and he was like, ‘Nah, I’ll just do it for a hundred. It’s fine.’ And there was something about that—actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it’s bravery…If they ever make the Steve-O biopic, I’m ready.” Robert Pattinson now has to prove to the world that he doesn’t have an enormous back tattoo of his own face.
Pattinson even tried out his own Steve-O impression while making Mickey 17 for Bong Joon-ho, pitching it to the director as a thought on how his character could sound. “There was something about that—actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it’s bravery. I thought there was an element of that to Mickey. So I spent a long time kind of figuring out an impression of Steve-O’s voice. And the first time I did it, Bong was just like, ‘Whoa—what’s that voice you’re doing?’…I mean, it was definitely a big swing…And when you haven’t prepared someone, at all—it was at a script read through, and there’s like 40 people around the table, and every single person looks up, and they’re like, ‘Oh! Oh, you’re doing a thing?’ I realized quite quickly that maybe this was too large a swing.” OK, so we desperately all need to hear Pattinson’s take on Steve-O!
Mickey 17 is set to debut at next months’ Berlin International Film Festival, while Steve-O has his own accomplishments going on, releasing a book in 2022 and now heading towards 18 years of sobriety (yes, the bees on his nuts was done stone-cold sober).
Which Steve-O stunt would you want to see Robert Pattinson do? Give us your craziest choice in the comments section below.
