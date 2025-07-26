Matthew Lawrence wants to bring back Robin Williams via AI

Hell no! When the world lost Robin Williams in 2014, we lost one of the most unique and defining voices. But we have to be thankful that his works live on because we’ll forever have Genie and Mork and Mrs. Doubtfire and Sean Maguire and on and on. But his Mrs. Doubtfire co-star Matthew Lawrence has a different vision entirely, seeking to bring back Robin Williams’ voice through the use of AI.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Lawrence offered a hot take about what could be done with AI regarding Robin Williams. “I would love — now, obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family — but I would love to do something really special with his voice because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic…It’s not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him and so it’s in my head — it’s in everybody’s head. And it would be so cool.”

But “cool” doesn’t equate to necessity – and even thinking this is “cool” is highly subjective. Now, Lawrence isn’t pushing to physically bring back Robin Williams courtesy of AI but rather seems to be suggesting only his voice. But even still, it all just seems so unethical and gross, even if Lawrence does have the best intentions. Besides, it seems highly unlikely that his family would sign off on any such endeavor, especially since Williams’ daughter Zelda has been actively against the use of artificial intelligence in regards to her father.