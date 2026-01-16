Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla comic book coming from IDW

IDW Comics has been publishing Godzilla comic books since 2011, and in 2024 they released a unique and unexpected three-issue series called Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre, which dropped the King of the Monsters into the year 1917, where he caused the sinking of the Titanic and crossed paths with the likes of the Great Gatsby, a cyborg Jules Verne, H.G. Wells’ Time Machinist, Sherlock Holmes, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s Monsters, among other characters and creatures. On April 8th, IDW will be returning to that brand of insanity with the launch of a four-issue line of oversized one-shot comics called Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents – and the idea behind this series is that each issue mix Godzilla into famous works of literature. It begins with Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla !

Synopsis and Statements

Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy on a kaiju scale, blending feuding families, budding romance, and large-scale destruction in Verona. Tom Scioli, who wrote the original Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre story, said the concept behind all of this is that “ Godzilla has been with us for centuries, maybe millennia, hiding in the fringes of history and literature. ”

While Adam Tierney wrote the Romeo and Juliet story, each issue of Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents will feature a five-page backup story by Tom Scioli. For the first issue, the back-up story is Robin Hood and the Monster of Nottingham. Scioli described Godzilla Meets Robin Hood and His Merry Band of Outlaws as an ongoing feature that will be made up of self-contained mini-sodes that combine into a larger epic.

Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla artist Sean Peacock says, “ It’s such a treat to put my own spin on the King of the Monsters as well as one of The Bard’s most famous plays. … (There is) some really insane stuff in this book. ” Tierney added, “ Tom Scioli has invented such a unique take on Godzilla. It’s an honor to play in that sandbox and also reimagine one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. … I can’t wait for everyone to see all the craziness we’ve come up with. ” A press release notes that Tierney wrote the story in iambic pentameter.

IDW will be releasing Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla with four different covers, and those can be seen on Godzilla.com.

Will you be adding this Godzilla comic book series to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.