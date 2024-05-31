Rumer Willis provides positive update on father Bruce

Rumer Willis gave yet another positive update on her father Bruce, saying he is doing well and making his mark as a grandfather.

When news came out that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia – and then later frontotemporal dementia – it was heartbreaking for fans of the actor. After all, he gave us so many great performances and stands as one of the best movie stars ever. And like always, whenever we hear positive news, we want to share it with our readers, who are just as big of fans as we are.

Appearing on Today (via NBC News), Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer confirmed that “He’s so good. I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York)]. And [daughter] Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet.” She added, “It’s so nice because I feel like my dad is just like — he’s a girl dad, through and through. It almost unlocks that kind of little-kid, girl-dad thing. He’s so sweet with her.” Indeed, Bruce Willis is a “girl dad”, fathering five daughters: three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with current wife Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer Willis has, like so many in the family, been open about Bruces’ condition, providing any necessary updates now that he is out of the public eye. On this, she added, “Our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through to me is so important because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this, or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure or anything that can be of service to anybody else, I think is really important.”

Hopefully we continue to hear more wholesome news about Bruce Willis, who turned 69 in March. Now that he is retired and focusing on his health, anything we hear from his family is welcome, especially if it shows he is staying in good spirits.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there is a rough estimation of upwards of 60,000 people with various forms of frontotemporal dementia, with the majority in the age range of 45 to 65.

Keep sending your positive vibes for Bruce Willis below.