Runner: Alan Ritchson to star in action thriller from Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh

Alan Ritchson of Reacher is set to star in the Scott Waugh action thriller Runner, which is compared to Tony Scott classics

Season 3 of the Prime Video Reacher, based on the series of novels written by Lee Child, is on the way and Prime Video has already ordered a fourth season of the show – but when he has some downtime from cracking skulls as Jack Reacher, Alan Ritchson will be reporting to the set of the action thriller Runner … and we assume he’ll be cracking some skulls in that movie as well, he just won’t be playing Reacher while he does it. Need for Speed and Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh will be at the helm of the film, which is scheduled to go into production in London next March.

Miles Hubley and Tommy White wrote the screenplay, which was featured on the Black List last year. According to Deadline, the story centers on a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a seven-year-old girl in need of an immediate transplant. The seemingly simple mission turns deadly when the leader of a notorious crime syndicate becomes hell-bent on claiming the organ.

A Higher Standard is launching international sales on the project ahead of the American Film Market in Las Vegas next month. WME Independent is co-representing domestic sales with Higher Standard. Ritchson is producing the film with Todd Garner, Dan Spilo, Mark Fasano, and Jeffrey Greenstein.

Waugh provided the following statement: “ Runner with the driving force of an actor like Alan Ritchson reminds me of the Tony Scott action films I grew up on in the 90s when character and story were pivotal and the action was a spectacle. I couldn’t be more excited to direct this super entertaining script and bring the thrilling world of Runner to life. “

Garner added, “ I have been trying to work with Alan for several years now and am absolutely delighted to finally have the opportunity to work together on this remarkable project. “

And Greenstein had this to say: “ Runner is the exact type of film that audiences across the globe crave- a high octane, entertaining film that also has heart and levity. Alan Ritchson is tailor-made for this role and he, his action team and Scott Waugh together will keep you on the edge of your seats on this full throttle ride. “

Does Runner sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Alan Ritchson / Scott Waugh collaboration by leaving a comment below.