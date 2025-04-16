Interviews

Sacramento Interview: Michael Cera and Michael Angarano on their road trip comedy

One of the interesting things about getting older as a movie fan is that – at some point – you realize that folks you once considered young up-and-comers suddenly aren’t so young many more. Granted, Michael Angarano is only five years younger than me, but for some reason, when I think of him, I immediately picture him as the likeable teen star of Sky High – an underrated Disney superhero flick from the 2000s. Of course, he’s been around for twenty years since then and has never stopped churning out good work, with him especially good on Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick, and the short-lived Showtime drama, I’m Dying Up Here.

Last weekend, Angarano released his feature directorial debut, Sacramento, which he also wrote and stars in. In it, he plays a young man coming to terms with the fact that his perpetual, everlasting adolescence is coming to an inevitable end. He goes on a road trip with his best pal, played by Michael Cera, and both guys sat down with us recently to discuss the film. Of course, Cera and Angarano have a lot in common, with them being roughly the same age, rising to fame at the same time, and now moving into more mature roles as both men close in on forty. They discuss their dynamic in the film, which we really enjoyed, and co-stars the great Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine.

