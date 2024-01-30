Extraction director Sam Hargrave to helm adaptation of Kill Them All graphic novel

Sam Hargrave has been bringing the action goods with Extraction and Extraction 2 on Netflix, and Deadline reports that he’s found his next project. The outlet says that Sam Hargrave is set to direct an adaptation of Kill Them All for Paramount Pictures.

Kill Them All will be based on the popular graphic novel by Kyle M. Starks, which follows an “ elite female assassin, who, after finding out she is going to be “terminated” by the criminal syndicate she’s been loyal to, decides to take them out first. Joining forces with a hard-drinking ex-cop, she embarks on a relentless action-packed assault through the 15 floors of the Syndicate’s Headquarters. Her ultimate target is the Boss, with whom she has a complicated past. ” Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec are producing the adaptation, which will be scripted by James Coyne (Highlander).

Before Sam Hargrave turns his sights to Kill Them All, he’s set to direct the pilot episode of The Last Frontier, a drama series in development for Apple TV+. The series stars Jason Clarke as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, “ the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications. ” Hargrave will also executive produce the series alongside Jon Bokenkamp, Richard D’Ovidio, and Jason Clarke.