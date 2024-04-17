Idris Elba teases his cameo in Extraction 2 will possibly be expanded in a future sequel

Chris Hemsworth’s action extravaganza Extraction 2 premiered on Netflix to much praise after showcasing such breathtaking sequences as the one-take prison riot scene. Audiences of the sequel were treated to a cameo appearance as Thor and Heimdall reunite with Idris Elba‘s mysterious “Man in a Suit” character sending Chris Hemsworth’s Rake on a seemingly impossible mission. While it’s easy to view Elba’s brief appearance as simply a catalyst to get the movie going, Elba has recently teased that he has “unfinished business” with Hemsworth and it may be resolved in a later movie.

Collider recently sat down with Elba, who is promoting his Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off, Knuckles, and Elba teases an expansion on his mystery Extraction character. The Luther star stated,

I know that we have some unfinished business from Extraction 2 . It hasn’t been made official yet, but I’m pretty sure it will be.”

Last year, Netflix’s Head of Film, Scott Stuber, gave an update on the Extraction franchise and what fans have to look forward to, “You know, you’ve got to find the right thing. I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex. It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente’s] death. So, this one had the same kind of familial background around Chris [Hemsworth’s] motivation. Getting Idris [Elba] into the franchise was an interesting way to kind of evolve it. So we’re waiting on the script and working hard, but aspiration would be great to get it back. I mean, what those guys have done has been really great in that franchise.”