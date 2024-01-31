Hijack starring Idris Elba has been renewed for a second season at Apple

Idris Elba will be taking to the skies again as his 2023 series, Hijack, has now been renewed by Apple to have a follow-up season for their streaming service, according to Deadline. Told in real-time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. The series comes from George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko).

The first season was a hit as it became one of the most-viewed dramas on AppleTV+ and would even crack the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. Elba served as an executive producer on the show in addition to starring in it and responded to the reception, saying, “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!” The creative director at AppleTV+, Jay Hunt, would also share his excitement, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in Hijack, and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.”

Executive producers for season two will include Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films. They will be joined alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company, Idiotlamp Productions. Additionally, Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.