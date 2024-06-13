Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson are in talks for Kathryn Bigelow’s new film over at Netflix

Katheryn Bigelow will be getting back in the director’s chair for the first time since 2017’s historical drama Detroit. Bigelow was known for some beloved titles in the 90s, including Point Break and a movie that we’ve featured on a video about films that are hard to find — Strange Days. Bigelow reached new success when she directed The Hurt Locker in 2008, which would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. She would then follow that film up with Zero Dark Thirty. Deadline reports that not only is Bigelow directing a new film for Netflix, but she may lock down two stars for her film with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

As of now, the roles that Elba and Ferguson are playing have not been disclosed. Neither has the plot or title of the upcoming film. According to Deadline, the only known detail of the movie is that it will be taking place at the White House as a national crisis unfolds. Whether or not it will be based on fiction or non-fiction remains to be seen. However, Bigelow’s more recent films have been inspired by true events. Netflix had announced the project during its upfront event. Previously, Bigelow had been developing another project for the streamer that was an adaptation of the novel, Aurora, which was to be written by David Koepp, who is now overseeing a Jurassic World sequel. The plans for that project would fall through.

Elba can currently be seen (well, technically only heard) in the new Knuckles limited series on Paramount+. The show is a spin-off of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and “follows Knuckles (Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.” Knuckles will debut this week on April 26th, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20th.