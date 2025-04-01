Sam Mendes shares the latest details about his Beatles movies while revealing who he cast as the Fab Four at CinemaCon

Sam Mendes crosses Abbey Road to arrive at CinemaCon to reveal the latest details and cast of his upcoming Beatles movies.

We may never learn who the Walrus is, but Sam Mendes is ready to reveal the cast of his four Beatles movies at CinemaCon 2025! The Spectre and Skyfall filmmaker joined Sony for its CinemaCon panel on Monday evening to share the latest details about his epic Beatles undertaking. All four of his Beatles movies come out in April 2028 for what he’s calling the first “bingeable moment in cinema.” In addition to revealing his master plan, Mendes finally unveiled the official cast of the Fab Four. According to Mendes, George Harrison is Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson is John Lennon.

Mendes did not say in what order the movies would arrive. He also said shooting all four will take more than a year, which is a lengthy filming schedule, to be certain.

Mendes expressed his admiration for the Beatles, saying the band “redefined the culture and stayed with you for a lifetime.” He also says the Fab Four could be “the most significant band of all time.”

“I had been trying to do a film for years, but I finally gave up” because he wanted the “story was too big for one film,” and he didn’t think a TV series would do the story justice. “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation… I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

What do you think about Sam Mendes making four movies to tell the Beatles’ story? Did he choose the right actors to play John, Paul, George, and Ringo? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

