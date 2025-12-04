New Beatles biopics cast McCartney’s Father, Lennon’s Aunt, and other inner-circle roles

As Sam Mendes and Sony‘s ambitious four-part series of biopics about The Beatles continue to come together, we’re hearing about recent expansions to the cast. On Thursday, news outlets announced actors to fill the roles of the Fab Four’s family and inner circle, and some of the names could surprise you.

Who are the new additions to the Beatles cast?

Gearing up for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event are David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, The Woman in Cabin 10) as Paul McCartney’s father Jim McCartney, Leanne Best (This City Is Ours, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death) as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, Bobby Schofield (Don’t Breathe 2, The Covenant) as road manager and trusted confidant Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffman-Gill (The Sandman, Toad in the Hole) as roadie Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill (Legends of Tomorrow, Doctor Who) as press officer and friend Derek Taylor and Adam Pally (Iron Man 3, Sonic the Hedgehog) as controversial music manager Allen Klein.

Leading the cast of Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics are Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood, and Mia McKenna-Bruce are playing Linda McCartney, Yoko Ono, Pattie Boyd, and Maureen Starkey, respectively.

Who is producing Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics?

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles—Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison—have granted the rights to their entire life story and music for a scripted movie. Mendes will direct all four films, each focusing on a separate band member.

Production for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is in full swing with Mendes at the helm. Each installment of the four-part presentation will tell the story of The Beatles from the perspective of each band member. Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne wrote the screenplays, while Mendes’ Neal Street partner Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire joined the production effort.

