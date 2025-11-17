Movie Trailers

The Beatles Anthology: Re-live Beatlemania in the new trailer for Disney+’s restored and expanded nine-part documentary

The eight-part music documentary The Beatles Anthology from 1995-1996 is getting a new expansion. The event that chronicles the most famous rock band in music is now getting a ninth part and will premiere on Disney+ this month. The documentary won’t be the only rerelease for this event – a new Beatles Anthology book is also hit retailers back in October, as well as a new album with a new revamped music video to boot. A new trailer for the streaming event has just dropped online!

Episodes 1-3 of the series are set to launch on November 26, followed by Episodes 4-6 on November 27 and Episodes 7-9 on November 28.

The official synopsis from Disney reads,
John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr take us along for the ride as they revisit the highs and lows and twists and turns of The Beatles’ long and winding eight years as a band. The series spans the band’s gritty, hungry early days, to the phenomenon of Beatlemania and global superstardom. The series’ new ninth episode features illuminating and previously unreleased footage of Paul, George and Ringo during the creation of the original 1990s “Anthology” series and music project. “The Beatles Anthology” was originally broadcast in 1995 in the U.S. on ABC and in the UK on ITV, followed by a blockbuster, GRAMMY Award®-winning home video release. For Disney+, several elements of the series have been updated, including an incredible footage restoration and sound mix overseen by the Apple Corps production team working with the supremely skilled technicians at Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post in Wellington, New Zealand.

The press release outlines the new content and dates of availability:

  • The Beatles’ “Free As A Bird” (2025 Mix)
    • Remixed Single & Restored Music Video
    • Out Today – Listen & Watch Now
  • The Beatles Anthology Book
    • The 25th Anniversary Edition
    • Out October 14 – Order Now
  • The Beatles Anthology Music Collections
    • Restored & Expanded to Four Volumes: 12LP Vinyl, 8CD & Digital Collections
    • Out November 21 – Pre-order Now
  • “The Beatles Anthology” Documentary Series
    • Now a Nine-Part Series, Featuring a Brand-New Episode Nine
    • Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Beginning November 26

The Beatles’ landmark “Anthology” documentary series has been restored and remastered. 

The series’ original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories — of Beatlemania, the band’s groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music.

There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on “The Anthology” and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles. 

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

beatles anthology

Source: Disney
