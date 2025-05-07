The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event taps Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan & Jack Thorne as writers for the Sam Mendes movies

According to Deadline, Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Peter Straughan (Conclave), and Jack Thorne (Adolescence) have been tapped to write The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. It remains unclear whether each writer will be responsible for a separate film or if they will collaborate across all four installments.

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles—Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison—have granted the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie. Mendes will direct all four movies, each focusing on a separate band member.

The four films will star Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as George Harrison.

Mendes officially unveiled the cast at CinemaCon last month. He’d been “ trying to do a [Beatles] film for years ” but ultimately gave up because “ the story was too big for one film. ” He didn’t think a TV series would work either. “ There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation, ” Mendes said. “ I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that. “

Neal Street Production partner Pippa Harris said, “ This project springs from an idea of Sam’s which he had over a year ago, and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them. […] To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures. “

The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event will be released in April 2028.